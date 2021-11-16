Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.74% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $25,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

