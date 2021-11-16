Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $25,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 873,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

