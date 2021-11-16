Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.59% of Premier worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

