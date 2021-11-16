Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,804,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

