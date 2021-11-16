Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 243,746 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.98% of JELD-WEN worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 1,334,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock worth $425,008,874 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

