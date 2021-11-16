Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 98,133 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.67% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

