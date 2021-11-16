Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of KB Financial Group worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KB opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

