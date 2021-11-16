Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of Watts Water Technologies worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,922. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

