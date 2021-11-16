Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,439 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Lithia Motors worth $25,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $325.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.74 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.56.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

