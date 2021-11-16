Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,947 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.52% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.