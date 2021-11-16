Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,774 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.73% of Blackbaud worth $27,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,239.76 and a beta of 1.05. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,876 shares of company stock worth $2,330,502 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

