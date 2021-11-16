Bank of America Corp DE Sells 27,167 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,167 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $26,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,861 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,278. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

