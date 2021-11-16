Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,041 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Glaukos worth $25,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Glaukos by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.