Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,430 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of MSA Safety worth $27,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $39,665,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 39.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety stock opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $137.95 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

