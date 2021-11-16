Bank of America Corp DE Sells 53,764 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.30% of Heartland Financial USA worth $25,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

HTLF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

