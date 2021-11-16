Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of DaVita worth $24,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DaVita by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

