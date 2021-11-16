Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,683,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Nokia worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

