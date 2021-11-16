Bank of America Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Neutral

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.14.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 9.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.58. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

