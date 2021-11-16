Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.49

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKEAY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

