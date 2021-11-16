Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean Sells 1,000 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BANR remained flat at $$62.12 on Tuesday. 3,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 57.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 77.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

