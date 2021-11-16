Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.94 ($169.34).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €126.70 ($149.06). 178,311 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €126.58. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.