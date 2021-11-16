Barclays Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Underweight

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $217.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of CAR opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

