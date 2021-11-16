Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LON CINE opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £893.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.89.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.