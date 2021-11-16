Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.65% from the stock’s previous close.
LON CINE opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £893.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.89.
About Cineworld Group
