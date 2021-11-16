Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 184.4% in October

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MCI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $16.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

