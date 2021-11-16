Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 230.6% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BCCI stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Baristas Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Baristas Coffee Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Baristas Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baristas Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.