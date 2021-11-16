Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 230.6% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCCI stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Baristas Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

