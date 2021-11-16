Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.84

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.84 and traded as low as C$25.81. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$26.13, with a volume of 2,615,157 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABX. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.46.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

