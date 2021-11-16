Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barry Callebaut currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,363.03 on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $2,135.00 and a 52 week high of $2,600.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,385.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,381.42.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

