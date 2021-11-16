BarterTrade Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. BarterTrade has a total market capitalization of $768,783.27 and approximately $178,162.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00221701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About BarterTrade

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

