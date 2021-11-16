BASIC Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00217460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010537 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,254,167 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

