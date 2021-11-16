Basid Coin (BASID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $805,697.00

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $805,697.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00225280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

