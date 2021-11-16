Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.