Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as high as C$4.19. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 3,201,491 shares trading hands.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.55.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1.85.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.