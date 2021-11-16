BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.19

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.19 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 170.60 ($2.23). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.25), with a volume of 418,058 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 3.67 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a yield of 2.12%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.