Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

