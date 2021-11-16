Beacon Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $12,037.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088420 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 366% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

