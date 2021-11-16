Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in October

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

