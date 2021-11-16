Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in October

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 14th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
