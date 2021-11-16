BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $457.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001294 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000854 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

