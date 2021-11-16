Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00161128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.33 or 0.00505904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00073450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

