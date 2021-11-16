Belt Finance Price Reaches $5.17 on Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00008521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and $1.52 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00093616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,543.25 or 0.99742119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.07 or 0.06990252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,397,260 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

