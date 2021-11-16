Benchmark Boosts IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $28.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE IONQ traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 539,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,584. IonQ has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

