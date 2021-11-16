Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €158.58 ($186.57).

ETR DHER traded up €2.70 ($3.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €121.45 ($142.88). 407,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion and a PE ratio of -14.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.55. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

