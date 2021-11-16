Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.13

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.13 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 4,707 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

