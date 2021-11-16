Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 187,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.62.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $215.31. The company had a trading volume of 141,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

