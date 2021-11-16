Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.06.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $14.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.44. 138,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,662. The company has a market capitalization of $406.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $375.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.59 and its 200-day moving average is $331.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.