Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 2,000,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ACVA stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 1,313,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 397.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 236.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 80,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

