Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.78

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.78 and last traded at $132.36, with a volume of 2681729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.