BetProtocol (BEPRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00225353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010380 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

