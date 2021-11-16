BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,750.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99) and last traded at GBX 3,710 ($48.47), with a volume of 63025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,680 ($48.08).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,591.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,455.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

In other news, insider John Le Poidevin acquired 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,540 ($46.25) per share, for a total transaction of £80,004 ($104,525.74). Also, insider Claire Whittet acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £52,815 ($69,003.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,900.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

