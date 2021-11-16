BidiPass Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $546.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 59.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $87,529.62 and approximately $546.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00223922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010389 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

