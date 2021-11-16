Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Down 4.6%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

